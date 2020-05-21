Kano State Slashes Civil Servants Salaries

Civil servants in Kano state have lamented over the arbitrary slash in their May salaries without prior notice.

According to the Kano state civil servants, the slash in their May salaries was discovered moments after they began to receive their monthly salary payment alerts.

A civil servant with one of the state’s ministries who spoke to Daily Trust on the basis of anonymity said the entire civil service in the state has been plunged into confusion as their May salary was slashed without prior notice.

He said workers of his grade level lost between N10, 300 to N12, 200 depending on one’s luck.

Meanwhile, there was a recent announcement by the state government through the state governor’s press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar that, political office holders will henceforth receive half salaries due to shortfall in monthly subventions from the federation account and collapse in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) as a result of economic challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.