Kanu Should Return Home To Fight For Biafra – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a coward.

The Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, made the declaration while challenging him to come back to Nigeria.

The quarrel between the two frontline Biafran groups was rekindled a week ago when Kanu blasted Uwazurike for taking the issue of Biafra to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to Kanu, it was belittling to do so, as several Igbo groups had gone to the United Nations, UN, which was a far more recognized body.

Reacting, the MASSOB through a statement by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Sunny Okoroafor, blasted Kanu, saying that the IPOB leader was not qualified to speak about the Biafran struggle.