Katsina Governor, Masari Lifts Lockdown In Two LGAs

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has suspended the lockdown order imposed on Mani and Safana Local Government Areas of the state.

The suspension of the stay-at-home order was made known in a statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, on Friday.

Also Read: Katsina Orders Lockdown Of Ingawa Local Government

The lockdown order was imposed on the council areas on April 23rd and 25, 2020 following the confirmation of Covid-19 cases in the areas by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The SSG, while giving reason for the suspension of the lockdown in the LGAs, expressed that, “the cases of the virus earlier reported in the councils have fully recovered.”