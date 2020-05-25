Kcee Reacts To Cynthia Morgan, Jude Okoye Saga

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee has reacted to the Cynthia Morgan drama with his former record label by stating that record labels are also business ventures like every other one out there.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he pointed out that until there is a regulatory body checking the activities of both record labels and artists, drama would continue to unfold between both parties.

He wrote:

(2)Record label is also a business venture like Mtn, Globacom, etc but the only difference is that we invest in human talents that grow up against our sole am of making profit for both parties with the help of our sentimental customers tagging both sides evil based on their own.

(3) Artiste and record labels are more like husband and wife , the behavior of both parties will definitely reflect on their children( the industry) .

(4)The unfortunate side is that we don’t have a structure guiding the industry and the government is yet to do the needful just like every other sector .

(5) You all should stay tuned for more artiste and record label movies . E be things . Papa king!

