Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Shares Cute Video Of Her Baby Boy

Ijeoma Okonkwo, the wife of popular singer, Kcee posted a cute video of their baby boy, King Kwemchukwu Okonkwo via Instagram on Monday.

The mum of three also penned a witty message to her ‘ovaries’ which reads;

“Dear ovaries,

I just want to let you know that we are done for good! No matter how much you tickle whenever I’m staring at baby King, we are not going through this process again… Thank you for giving me the most handsome boy ever as a son, I appreciate  Regards, Mummy King 老”

Read Also: Nollywood Actor Razaq, Wife Owooniran Welcome Baby Boy

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAXUN5iHF7X/?igshid=1gturc7yuzyg4