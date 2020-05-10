‘Keep Resting In Peace’ – Davido Remembers Late Mum On Mother’s Day

Multi-award winning Nigeria singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his late mum on the occasion of mother’s day.

Celebrating his late mum, the singer shared a photo of the deceased while carrying him on her lap.

He then asked her to continue to rest in peace while informing her that he is currently ‘troubling’ the world.

Davido lost his mother in 2003 when he was just a kid.

He wrote, “Happy Mother’s day MAMA Keep resting in Perfect peace! We Dey worry dem down here. Wish u were here.”