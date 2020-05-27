Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Fans Call On Davido To Sue Her (Photo)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to the call by Davido’s 30BG to sue her for ‘defamation’

The journalist who has been tagged as ‘obsessive’ over the Adeleke, called Davido’s fans daft idiots as she reacted to their tweets.

This happened after Kemi had revealed some information suggesting that Davido had been infected with the coronavirus.

According to Kemi, Davido’s fans show some level of ignorance as she implored them to know what they can sue and what can not be sued.

See Her Post Here: