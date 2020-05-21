Kemi Olunloyo Wades Into Social Media War Between Mercy, Tacha’s Fans

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is calling to order, Tacha’s fan for continuously comparing her with Mercy Eke.

It is not uncommon to find Tacha fans on Twitter placing her photo side by side with Mercy as they ask fans to retweet and like for their favourites.

It is posts like that that the journalist is reacting to, as she reminds Tacha fans who the winner of the show was last year.

Sharing on Instagram, Kemi wrote in part: “…When are you obviously gonna know that Mercy Eke actually WON #BBNaija? Stop the comparisons and foster maturity.”

