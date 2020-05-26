Kenneth Okonkwo Shows Off Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has shared with fans what he thinks of colleague and friend, Mercy Aigbe.

Mr Okonkwo disclosed that Mercy Aigbe is one of ‘Nollywood’s finest actresses’ as he shared a photo showing a moment they have shared together.

The 51-year-old actor complimented Mercy when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a movie.

Sharing on Instagram, the actor wrote in part: “…On stage with one of Nollywood finest actresses @realmercyaigbe whom I love and cherish even if I am a Mechanic and she is a Princess.”

