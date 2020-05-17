Keyamo Slams Critics Of Madagascar Herbal Cure

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has come out to query why people are criticising the Madagascan remedy which was created solely to make people recover from the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he further queried if the criticism is borne out of the fact that the cure was discovered by an African country.

He said, “I really don’t know why there’s so much fuss about the Madagascar recipe. Why heavily criticize what a country has discovered to make people recover NOW from the illness, whilst we continue to wait for the almighty vaccine from the @WHO? Or is it because it is an African country?”