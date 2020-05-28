Kobe Bryant’s Induction To Hall Of Fame Postponed

The induction of late Kobe Bryant into America’s basketball hall of fame has reportedly been postponed to 2021.

Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in January, was scheduled to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug 29.

Former NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others are also slated to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

However, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the induction was moved to 2021.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.