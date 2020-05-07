Kodak’s Death: Clarence Peters Regains Freedom

Popular Music video director, Clarence Peters and his crew members have reportedly been released by the police after the autopsy result of late Love Divine also known as Picture Kodak came out.
According to reports, the autopsy result showed that the late video vixen died of electric shock.
Recall that Kodak died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 while charging her phone in Clarence’s dance studio.
Clarence Peters and his crew members were released to his father and juju music icon, Sir Shina Peters at the Panti Police station.
Clarence Peters released to his father, Sir Shina Peters.
Clarence and crew has been at the police detention since last week over the death of video vixen, Picture Kodak.
Clarence and crew released after it has been established that she died as a result of been electrocuted. pic.twitter.com/F8NqcwCF3b
