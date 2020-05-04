Kodak’s Death: Crew Member Exonerates Clarence Peters, Gives Details

Following the arrest of music director, Clarence Peters, over the death of popular dancer, Kodak, a crew member, known as Melvn, who claimed to have witnessed the death of the vixen, has given full details of her demise and exonerated Clarence Peters.

According to Melvn, Clarence Peters wasn’t present when she died and the incident didn’t happen in his house, it happened in the studio.

Recounting the events that led to her death, Melvn began his narration by warning against the use of metal phone back cover.

The crew member said, Kodak, also called love divine (LD) was charging her phone which had a metal back cover and she was trying to use a metal socket while her body was sweaty with no shoes, suddenly they heard a bang which got them curious.

See Her Post Here: