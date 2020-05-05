Kodak’s Death: Police Explains Why Clarence Peters Is Still In Custody

The Nigeria Police Force has shared reasons why they are still holding ace video director, Clarence Peters, in detention.

Following the death of video vixen, Kodak, the music director was yanked away by the police as they make an investigation into the case.

Kodak reportedly died by electrocution at the video director’s home while she was charging her phone.

The Nigerian police have now spoken up on why Clarence Peters is still in custody despite not being found guilty of any crime.

Speaking with Premium Times, the spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, Bala Elkana, said:

“My response has been clear. Do we have him in custody, I say we do. Why do you have him in custody? We are investigating the circumstances of the death of the dancer.

“We are also waiting for the autopsy result. The investigation is a natural cause. It is important for him and it is also good for any other person who was there.

“If nobody has a hand in it, the report will clear everybody. If the result says it is a murder case, the law will take its cause.

“That is exactly why we have him, that is exactly what we are doing.”