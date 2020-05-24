Kraks TV Boss, Femi Bakre, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Femi Bakre, the co-founder and CEO of Kraks TV and his Comedienne wife, Mariam ‘Mory Coco’ have welcomed their first child, a baby girl together.

Femi, who is the elder brother to BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday.

The new dad also gave an update of the mother and child’s health status.

His caption reads;

“Alhamdulillah, we welcomed our baby girl to the world yesterday. Mother, daughter, and daddy are doing okay

P.S: Your boy is officially ‘Daddy Femz”

Read Also: Actor Seun Jimoh, Wife Welcome Baby In US (Photo)

See his full post below: