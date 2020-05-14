Kwara Gov Sacks Driver; Queries Team Over Mishandling Of COVID-19 Case (Video)

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, has ordered the sack of a government driver for the mishandling a COVID-19 case and evacuating the victim without following safety protocol.

Also, some top officials of the state Ministry of Health are to be queried on the order of the governor for failing to act with necessary caution in the management of the incident recorded in a video footage which went viral.

This was made known in a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He expressed that the driver failed to heed the clear directive from his superiors at the Rapid Response Team not to take any action until they arrive the scene.

The statement also added that the governor has also ordered members of the Rapid Response Team to be queried for this regrettable error.

