Kylie Jenner Celebrates Travis Scott As He Turns 28 (Photo)

Popular American reality star and media personality, Kylie Jenner is celebrating her baby’s father Travis Scott as he turns 28.

The American rapper, Jacques Berman Webster II popularly known as Travis Scott turned 28 and has successfully maintained a healthy relationship with Kylie even after their split.

Sharing a photo of Travis, Kylie also shared kind words to celebrate him.

READ ALSO – Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus

Sharing on Instagram, Kylie wrote in part: “DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl.”

See Post Here: