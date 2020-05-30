Kylie Jenner Reacts To Forbes Report About Her Net Worth

Kylie Jenner has dismissed a report by Forbes that accused her and her family of inflating her financial worth and forging tax returns.

The bombshell report by Forbes said that Kylie is no longer a billionaire, and she had lied all these years.

The publication that ranks rich people worldwide claimed Kylie Cosmetics was overvalued. Apparently unaware of the report, Kylie said she woke up to read a ” number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions”, made by Forbes.

READ ALSO – Forbes Remove Reality Star, Kylie Jenner From Billionaires List

One part of her tweets read: ”I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period”.

See Her Tweet Here: