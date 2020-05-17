La Liga Reach Agreement On Completing Season With Games Every Day

The Spanish Football Federation and La Liga have reached an agreement on how the Spanish footballing season can be completed.

The new agreement is set to see matches played on every day of the week during the hot summer months.

La Liga football is set to resume in June.

In a bid to get the fixtures played as quickly as possible, matches will take place on every day of the week beginning at some point in June – but no side will have to play twice within 72 hours.

The heat of the summer is another hurdle that needs to be considered, with games in the hottest places of the country set to take place as late as 11pm local time to reduce risk.

