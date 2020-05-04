La Liga Training To Resume This Week, Season Restart June

La Liga players are set to resume training this week as organisers gave the green light to clubs to resume training this week since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga said clubs in the top two divisions would return to individual training following a protocol it had agreed with Spain’s sports and health authorities and which guaranteed the safety of players and staff.

The protocol obliges players to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus before they can return to training facilities.