Lady Beaten By Her Baby Daddy Shares Photos Of Her Battered Face

A Nigerian lady identified as Morenikeji Awosanya has taken to Facebook to reveal how she was battered by her baby daddy.

According to the young lady, she was was beaten up by the said man after he came home drunk.

Sharing photos of her injuries, Morenikeji stated that after he beat her up, he then chased her out of the house.

She wrote;

”This is what the father of my kids did to me without any reason. He came back home drunk and started beating me and sent me out in the middle of the night.”