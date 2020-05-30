Lady Breaks Boyfriend’s Car Windscreen After She Caught Him Cheating (Video)

A new video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment a lady connived with her friend to break her boyfriend’s car windscreen after she allegedly caught him cheating.

In the video, the lady was seen inside the boyfriend’s apartment fighting him for cheating on her while the friend was outside shattering the guy’s windscreen with the aide of a big stick.

Read Also: Leave That Relationship If You Can Not Cope With Your Cheating Partner – Dolapo Badmus

The guy then tried to make his way outside but he was repeatedly prevented by the enraged girlfriend.

Watch the video below: