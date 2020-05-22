Lady ‘Releases And Forgives’ BBNaija Star Gedoni During Hallelujah Challenge (Photo)

A Nigerian lady, Ugochi Ekenta recently took to gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey’s Instalive Halleluyah Challenge, to forgive and release reality star, Gedoni Ekpata.

According to reports, the lady happens to be the garment maker’s ex-girlfriend and they were dating before he went for BBNaija show.

The banker was said to have also spent money on his votes even after he denied her on live TV.

It is no news that the reality star got engaged to his colleague, Khafi Kareem in December.

During the live prayer session on the photo-sharing app, the lady decided to let go of the hurt as she wrote;

“I release and forgive you Gedoni Ekpata. Psalm 64. My prayer for the plans of the Amefule’s and Gedoni Ekpata”.

See screenshot below: