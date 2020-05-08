Lady Stabs Husband To Death Over Phone Call With Another Woman

A Pregnant young lady has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the murder of her husband.

According to reports, the young woman whose name has been given as Veronica Boniface allegedly stabbed her husband to death following a purported phone conversation with a ‘strange woman’.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, said the suspect stabbed the late husband with a kitchen knife following an argument about a phone call from a purported strange woman.

The suspect, who is also a mother of one and who is currently pregnant, in her statement said she only intended to scare her late husband and collect the phone but mistakenly ended up killing him.

According to her, she was using the knife to peel yam before the altercation “and mistakenly stabbed her husband in a bid to collect the phone from him”.

She regrets her action and has pleaded for leniency.

