Lafarge Africa Plc Donates N500 Million Intervention Fund Of Infrastructure, Medical Supplies And Food Packages To Reduce The Impact Of Covid-19

Leading building materials and cement maker, Lafarge Africa, has deployed a N500million intervention fund to provide medical infrastructure, food, and essential medications to its host communities in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first phase of its intervention, Lafarge Africa converted two of its facilities in Sagamu and Ashaka to be used as isolation centres. In addition, it provided generators, ambulances, and critical personal protection equipment (PPE) for health professionals and host states.

Beginning from the 24th of April, Lafarge Africa launched the second phase of its intervention, distributing food and medical supplies to host communities in Ashaka, Gombe State; Mfamosing, Cross River State; Ewekoro & Sagamu, Ogun State and Ikorodu, Oshodi, Alimosho, Ikoyi-Obalende & Eti-Osa areas of Lagos State. Food packages were distributed to over 10,000 families (approximately 60,000 beneficiaries). The construction solutions company also provided primary drugs and secondary care facilities, including PPEs, to improve the conditions of community health centres and clinics. Royal fathers, Chiefs, community leaders and representatives were present to support the donation and receive supplies for the communities.

While presenting the relief materials to residents in Lagos Island East LGA of Lagos State, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani stated; ‘At Lafarge Africa, we are deeply committed to our host communities, and we work with them to improve lives through our presence and active citizenship. We are supporting the efforts of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as other corporates to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

Hon. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr., the Commissioner for Finance and Secretary of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State during the presentation of relief materials in Mfamosing remarked that Lafarge has shown unwavering commitment to the common good of Nigerians, and the donation of food packages to several communities in Mfamosing at this time will boost the Government’s efforts to alleviate the burden on our people.

While distributing food packages in other areas of Lagos State, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lafarge’s Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development Director stated that the company is collaboratively working with all Nigerians to curtail the spread of COVID-19. She noted that it started with disseminating information about the pandemic, providing employees, providing employees, host communities and stakeholders with the knowledge required to stay safe. She encouraged people to comply with the directives issued by the Government and the health authorities.