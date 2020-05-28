Lagos BRT Operator Gives Date For Resumption

The managing director of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Mr Fola Tinubu has announced that the transport scheme would get back into operation by Friday, 29th May.

Tinubu said the service was earlier withdrawn because of the loses associated with the spacing required for the operation of the buses as a result of the novel coronavirus.

“I withdrew all the buses since Monday because we cannot continue at 20 passengers for 70 capacity buses without an increase in fares. The losses, we are piling up, were just too much and threatening.

“Primero should be back in full operations tomorrow (Friday) because we are talking to the Lagos State Government and all issues will be resolved today.

“I am sorry for the inconveniences and distress this withdrawal of services has caused the teeming commuters in Lagos who rely on BRT services since Monday.

“I assure everybody that Primero will be back in full operations tomorrow and we will put 320 buses out to make sure people get to where they are going in a fast and safe way,” Tinubu said.