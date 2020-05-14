Lagos Discharges 98-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient, 25 Others

A 98-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged in Lagos.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his verified Twitter handle.

According to the governor, the woman is the oldest COVID-19 patient to recover in the state, adding that a total of 25 patients were discharged from their isolation facilities on the same day.

“Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest #COVID19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for #COVID19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.

“As our frontline health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.