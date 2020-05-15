Lagos Education Board To Distribute Palliatives To Primary School Pupils At Home

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, is set to kick-start the distribution of food palliatives to primary school pupils at home.

The Chairman of Lagos SUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the warehouse where the food palliatives were kept in Ikeja.

Alawiye-king disclosed that the food palliative measure was part of the Presidential directive that the homegrown school feeding programme must continue in spite of schools closure.

He noted that government agencies have been working relentlessly for the past weeks to ensure that the directive was carried out hence the reason for the monitoring of the exercise.

Alawiye-king also stated that transparency would be strictly adhered to as international and local organisations were part of the monitoring group to ensure that the food palliatives got to the right households.

The LASUBEB Chairman stated that over 37,589 households are being targeted for the pilot scheme with 202 centres already designated for the distributions.