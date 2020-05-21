Lagos Govt Reveals Amount Spent On COVID-19 Tests

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has revealed that the state has spent N640 million on COVID-19 tests.

Prof. Abayomi made this known during the daily update on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, the state spends between N40,000 and N50,000 per test, and has tested 16,000 people so far.

This information is coming hours after Lagos State Government revealed that it will only admit severe cases of Coronavirus at isolation centres in the State, while mild cases will be treated at home.