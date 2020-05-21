‘Lagos Is On Fire’ – Eniola Badmus Advises Fans Not To Violate Curfew Order

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to cry out over the situation of things in Lagos State.

Advising Lagosians not to step out in order to avoid being arrested by the police, the popular actress, revealed that the Lagos state police are not joking with the curfew rule and they are ready to take serious actions against defaulters.

The 42-year-old actress, however, advised everyone living in Lagos to remain wherever they are if they know they can’t beat the curfew.

“Lagos on fire…..🔥🔥🔥” She said.

See Post Here: