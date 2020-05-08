Lagos May Record 120k Cases By July: Health Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi says the state may record between 90,000 and 120,000 cases of COVID-19 by July or August.

According to the commissioner, the COVID-19 cases in the state is expected to reach its peak between that period.

Speaking during a media briefing on the update of COVID-19 in the state, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Abayomi said the state is yet to reach the virus peak, which will likely be around July and August.

He went on to explain that Lagos has expanded its testing capacity to reach a large number of people, with the aim of flattening the curve.

He attributed the sharp rise in cases being recorded to the decentralisation of sample collection across the 20 Local Governments Areas of the state

Abayomi stated also that Lagos would have since recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases recorded so far, if the state hadn’t been proactive.

Abayomi disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi, and Isolo have begun to record a high rate of COVID-19 cases.

He, however, noted that 97 per cent of positive cases at its isolation centres were mild and moderate cases.

The commissioner said also that plans have been concluded to commence hydroxychloroquine clinical trial next week for treatment of COVID-19 patients.