Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus Warns Against Domestic Violence

Chief Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, has issued a warning to domestic abusers.

Sharing a photo of a wounded woman’s leg with markings, the CSP expressed her worries to homes where domestic violence led by men thrives.

The CSP also went further to advise men against domestic violence as she shared on Instagram.

Sharing on Instagram, Dolapo wrote in part: “I can’t understand how some people hit and beat their spouses?! Only Animals settle scores by beating, tearing and cutting one another! If you are manly enough to beat your spouse be manly enough to face arrest.”

