The Lagos State Government has confirmed 62 cases of coronavirus.

A tweet by the State Ministry for Health on Sunday, said it has 1,068 confirmed cases in the state.

“#COVID19Lagos update as at 2nd of May, 2020.

“62 new #COVID19 infection confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084.

“22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.”