Lagos Seals Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Regulations

Two facilities in Badagry West LCDA of Lagos State have been shut down for contravening new guidelines issued by the government to operators of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the State

Speaking on the closure of Maggi Hotel, and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, stated that the facilities were shut for violating and contravening the order of the State government

He said, “It was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places. The Night Club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief”

The Special Adviser expressed displeasure with the unlawful practices by the management of the two facilities, stressing that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were not followed in spite of several advocacies by the State government

Bonu disclosed further that legal action will be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out

While noting that the exercise of monitoring the level of compliance across the State continues, the Special Adviser pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos.