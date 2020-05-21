Lagos To Admit Only Severe Cases Of Coronavirus At Isolation Centres

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has announced that they will now be concentrating on people with severe cases and isolating them while mild cases will be managed at home.

The health commissioner said the decision became necessary as they’ve exceeded the containment phase and now at the active community transmission stage.

He added that they will intensify home treatment for Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms, as isolation centers are running out of bed spaces following increased cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Lagos State has recorded 2954 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.