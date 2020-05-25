Lagos To Close Marine Beach Bridge For Five Months

The Lagos State Government has announced a plan to effect partial closure of the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa, to vehicular movement, from May 27 to October 21.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

He said that the closure would be to enable repair of the bridge which, he said, was long overdue.

He said that the partial closure of the bridge by Total Gas, inward Apapa, would last for five months.

The commissioner said that the repair was in line with the vision of providing a seamless transportation system in the metropolis.

According to him, motorists inward Wharf Road would be diverted to the other section of the bridge outward Apapa.