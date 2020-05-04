Lagos Using Private Buildings As Isolation Centres: Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that the state has embarked on the usage of private buildings as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

Sanwo-Olu made this known during a media briefing on Monday.

Recall that some days ago, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire expressed concerns over bed spaces in isolation centres in Lagos.

He, however, said the converted buildings are unknown to the public.

The Governor said the government has decided not to disclose the private properties so that they will not be stigmatised after the pandemic.