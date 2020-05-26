Lagos Working With Fed Govt On Schools Reopening

The Lagos State government has explained that it does not have the authority to unilaterally order the reopening of schools in the State.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo during an online programme, ‘Covinspiration show,’ moderated by a United Nations (UN) Youth Ambassador, Dayo Israel in Lagos.

Also Read: Lagos To Close Marine Beach Bridge For Five Months

Adefisayo disclosed that the State government was meeting with officials of the Federal Ministry of Education to draw up guidelines ahead of reopening of schools.

Adefisayo said the government, which also plans to recruit additional 2,000 teachers, was watching the behaviour of COVID-19 to determine the next step to take.