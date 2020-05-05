LASTMA Arrest Over 100 Vehicles For Violating Social Distancing Order

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced the arrest of over 100 vehicles that violated the social distancing order of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recall that the Lagos State Government consequently issued new transport operational guidelines which included observance of social distance in vehicles, compulsory use of face masks and others to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reacting to the development, the General Manager, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, blamed the transport unions’ management for not sensitising their members well.

He went on to express that the new guidelines have not been taken to heart by drivers.