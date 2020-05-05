Laura Ikeji Shares Adorable Transformation Video With Her Kids

Laura Ikeji-Kanu, the sister to celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji, shared an adorable transformation video via Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, the fashion entrepreneur and her kids, Ryan and Laurel switched outfits in a stylish way.

Laura, who welcomed her daughter Laurel in February, is still in the U.S. with her husband and son.

The mom of two also revealed what she had to go through to make the video clip.

In her words;

”Ok this is the hardest transition video I’ve ever done. No transition video for Ryan till further notice 😅😂😂😂. He didn’t want me to style him, was all over the place and he just wanted to go play outside”

Watch the video below: