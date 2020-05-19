Lawan: It’s Time To Review Privatisation Of Power Sector

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has called on the Federal Government to review or reverse the privatisation of the nation’s power sector.

The Senate President made the call while contributing to a motion on the “Power Sector Recovery Plan and the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic” sponsored by Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Lawan said: “We gave them our common patrimony and they still come back as DisCos and GenCos to look for money from the public.

“The time has come to review and probably reverse this privatisation, if we leave them for the next 10 years there would be no power in Nigeria.

“Like I said before this motion was taken, the privatisation has so far not been successful.

“We expected efficiency, effectiveness in power supplies but probably on both sides, maybe the purchase agreements were not adhered to on both sides.

“What is obvious is that the DisCos particularly have no capacity at the moment to supply us power.