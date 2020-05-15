Laws Punishing Lockdown Violators Are Illegal: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that decision to punish violators of lockdown orders in different states is illegal.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Condemns Massacre Of 15 Innocent Persons By Bandits In Kaduna

The former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that being that most of the Statehouses of assembly tasked with making laws have been closed for over two months, the laws to punish lockdown violators are based on the dictates of State Governors.

“Most of the States Houses of assembly have been closed for over two months. The laws to fine, jail or whip people not wearing face masks or demolish the properties of the violators of Lockdown orders comes from the wishes & diktats of the Governors.#COVID19 now excuses illegalities.”