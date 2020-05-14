‘Learn To Love Your Imperfections’ – Iyabo Ojo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla
Nollywood actress and mum of two, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video which is dedicated to her teenage daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

The movie star made a TikTok video that talks about how ladies should love themselves despite their flaws and imperfections.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress captioned the video;

#learntoloveyourimperfection Ladies the world wasn’t prepared for a woman like you ✌🏽👌🏽❤️💋 #womenloveyourself #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #foryou . @its.priscy dedicated to you my love“

Reacting to the video, Priscilla took to the comment section to thank her mom.

Priscilla’s comment
Watch the video below:

