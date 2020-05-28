Leaving A Toxic Marriage, Relationship Is Hard – Victoria Inyama

Popular Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama says leaving a toxic marriage or relationship is hard.

Using herself as an example, the mother of three stated that she could not leave her relationship despite all she was experiencing.

She added that this is so because she has lost herself in the marriage beguiled by religion and culture.

She made this known via a post on her official social media page on Thursday, 28th May.

She wrote: “Leaving a Toxic marriage/ relationship is Hard; I personally couldn’t leave cause I had lost myself in the marriage beguiled by religion & culture Leaving is not automatic.”