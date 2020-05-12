Lessons You Learn In Life Is Beautiful But Sometimes Painful – Diane

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has expressed that the lesson one learn in life is beautiful but may be painful sometimes.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Monday, 11th May, she further encouraged that it should be appreciated as it is a part of one’s journey.

She wrote:

The lessons you learn in life is beautiful but sometimes painful. Appreciate it all, it’s all part of your journey. Let love lead. Sending love and light always.

Meanwhile been meaning to ask whoever came up with the name/symbol sparkles.”