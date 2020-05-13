Let Your Past Sufferings Inspire A Stronger And Better You: Diane

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet has come out to advise her fans that they should tap inspirations from their past sufferings.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the reality TV star enjoined them to let their past sufferings be like a soil from which a stronger and wiser version of themselves would one day spring up.

She then accompanied her comment with some lovely photos of herself which we feel you need to check out.

She wrote:

Let your past suffering be the soil from which a stronger and wiser you will one day flower. https://t.co/4P2KTCZiU9