Let’s End Nigeria’s Underground Civil War Against Igbos: Omokri

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has queried why Nigeria can not promote professor Maurice Iwu’s cure for the novel coronavirus like Madagascar is promoting its own homemade remedy.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that if the cure works, then no 97 percenter will mind.

He wrote, “See how Madagascar is promoting its herbal #COVID19 remedy. Why can’t Nigeria do the same with Prof. Iwu’s cure? Yes, Iwu is Igbo. But if his cure can save lives, I don’t think any 97 percenter will mind. Let’s end Nigeria’s underground civil war against Igbos!”