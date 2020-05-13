LGA Chairman Storms Bank; Chases Out Customers For Not Observing Social Distancing (Video)

A video of Ikwerre Local Government chairman, Ishi Samuel chasing out bank customers who crowded the premises of a bank in Rivers state without observing social distancing guidelines has gone viral.

The Ikwerre LGA Chairman stormed the bank in Rivers State to chase away the large crowd who were not observing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared online, he is seen scolding them for frustrating the state’s effort to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

As he scolded them, he ordered them to leave the compound.

Watch the video below: