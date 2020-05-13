Life Is Tough When Everyone Is Watching Your Next Move: Mercy Eke(Photos)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke also known as Mercy Lambo says life is tough especially when everyone is watching your next move.

While the reality TV star didn’t expatiate further, she accompanied her message with some lovely photos which are currently making heads turn.

The popular reality TV star made the comment via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, 13th March.

She and lover, Ike are currently promoting a new love series on cable TV.

“Life is tough when everyone is watching your next move,” Mercy tweeted.