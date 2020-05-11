Linda Ikeji Releases Stunning New Photo As She Celebrates Mother’s Day

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Linda Ikeji
Linda Ikeji

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has joined millions of mothers across the globe in celebrating mother’s day.

Linda who welcomed her son in 2018, took to her page to share a stunning new photo of her post-baby body while celebrating herself alongside.

Post-baby bod! 🤩🤩. Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing mothers out there and also to all Mothers-to-be. There’s no greater blessing than being called mum… or like Jayce calls me now, Mama! 💃😍

”May all your heart’s desires be met. And dear Lord, please take this Corona away. We all have things to do, places to be, money to make…and I especially have clothes to wear…lol. Thank you, God, as you answer our prayers.

”Have an amazing week ahead!”

